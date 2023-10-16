During the game, when transitioning to the next map, a new camera object was being created while the previous one was not deleted, resulting in performance degradation over extended gameplay sessions. We have addressed this issue to ensure smoother gameplay.
Seonbi : Scholar of Joseon update for 16 October 2023
Resolution of Game Lag Issue Caused by Camera Object
Patchnotes via Steam Community
