Seonbi : Scholar of Joseon update for 16 October 2023

Resolution of Game Lag Issue Caused by Camera Object

Share · View all patches · Build 12448747

Patchnotes via Steam Community

During the game, when transitioning to the next map, a new camera object was being created while the previous one was not deleted, resulting in performance degradation over extended gameplay sessions. We have addressed this issue to ensure smoother gameplay.

