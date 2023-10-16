 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

schoolLife update for 16 October 2023

fix two bug

Share · View all patches · Build 12448746 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the issue of following the camera at the boss's house. Fixed the issue of seat not being found (you can ask the teacher when searching for a seat, and the teacher will accurately tell you that the seat is in the bottom right corner)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2602051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link