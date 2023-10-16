 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Athos update for 16 October 2023

Patch Notes: v1.3.9.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12448696 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch that addresses the following items.

v1.3.9.8

  • Fixed flying bed
  • Fixed items being lost when right clicking out of hot bar
  • Fixed wood triangle ceiling pieces crafting as square ceilings
  • Fixed invert mouse/camera not working when triggered from within the game
  • Added binding for suicide and crouch
  • Fixed listen servers not following PvP/PvE rules
  • Fixed listen server not adhering to defined rules
  • Fixed dino's spawning in buildings
  • Crafting category stays selected during crafting
  • Fixed can't destroy trees in base after logging back in
  • Fixed typo on metal hatchet skill description
  • Fixed foliage respawning through foundations
  • Fixed various spelling issues on item descriptions
  • Fixed dinosaurs being labeled companions after reloading
  • Fixed dinosaurs standing around after reloading
  • Fixed bug with crafting slider
  • Fixed time of day and weather not saving
  • Seperated skill points from attribute points
  • Fixed host not being able to load up a previous saved game
  • Fixed planks not being craftable

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2526411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link