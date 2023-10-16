Patch Notes: v1.3.9.8

Small patch that addresses the following items.
v1.3.9.8
- Fixed flying bed
- Fixed items being lost when right clicking out of hot bar
- Fixed wood triangle ceiling pieces crafting as square ceilings
- Fixed invert mouse/camera not working when triggered from within the game
- Added binding for suicide and crouch
- Fixed listen servers not following PvP/PvE rules
- Fixed listen server not adhering to defined rules
- Fixed dino's spawning in buildings
- Crafting category stays selected during crafting
- Fixed can't destroy trees in base after logging back in
- Fixed typo on metal hatchet skill description
- Fixed foliage respawning through foundations
- Fixed various spelling issues on item descriptions
- Fixed dinosaurs being labeled companions after reloading
- Fixed dinosaurs standing around after reloading
- Fixed bug with crafting slider
- Fixed time of day and weather not saving
- Seperated skill points from attribute points
- Fixed host not being able to load up a previous saved game
- Fixed planks not being craftable
Changed files in this update