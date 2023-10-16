 Skip to content

Storm Swordsman update for 16 October 2023

Balance update v1.04 released!

Dear player
Thank you for your support of "Storm Swordsman"!
In order to make the game rhythm smoother and increase the desire to explore the map.
Made significant changes to trap configuration and door lock reset.
I wish you a happy game, thank you.

Update content:
  1. Added teaching tips, Prompt content after clearing the level
Balance correction:
  1. Unlocked doors are no longer reset due to saving or map switching.
  2. Enemies in escort missions no longer respawn infinitely.
  3. Adjusted the trap configuration and deleted some traps that were too annoying.
General corrections:
  1. Fixed the error of combat prompts appearing during drama performances
  2. Fixed "Mochizuki Igarashi" "Hundred Swallows Scatter" bullet getting stuck bug
  3. Fixed the incorrect text content of the menu
NOTE: We strongly recommend that you back up your save before updating.
  1. Enter the Steam library, right click > Storm Swordsman > Manage > Browse Local Files > Resources > save folder.
  2. Copy and back up the "save folder" to prevent file loss after updating.

twitter : https://twitter.com/shiouhuamien

Discord : https://discord.com/invite/ZqHsJht

