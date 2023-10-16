 Skip to content

Logiart Grimoire update for 16 October 2023

Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on October 16, 2023, at 16：33)

I made corrections to the localization received from the user:

  • Modifications to the text around the menu.
  • Fixed an issue where Puzzle Hint No. 148 had become a different puzzle hint.

