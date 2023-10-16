 Skip to content

末卡未来 update for 16 October 2023

V0.4.05 Early Access 2023.10.16 更新

Build 12448650

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.BUG修复
·移除地图内树木等对象的场景碰撞，以修复4倍速下与其碰撞卡住的问题。
2.更新调整
·图鉴内容新增独特和套装装备一览。
·更多装备相关界面加入高亮过滤功能，支持名字和具体词缀的过滤。
·驻地仓库菜单和开始前的整备界面新增预设装备功能。
·各场景界面添加 狂戮者-卡莉丝 的半身立绘 测试效果。
·今日新增1个口令。

