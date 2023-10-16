1.BUG修复
·移除地图内树木等对象的场景碰撞，以修复4倍速下与其碰撞卡住的问题。
2.更新调整
·图鉴内容新增独特和套装装备一览。
·更多装备相关界面加入高亮过滤功能，支持名字和具体词缀的过滤。
·驻地仓库菜单和开始前的整备界面新增预设装备功能。
·各场景界面添加 狂戮者-卡莉丝 的半身立绘 测试效果。
·今日新增1个口令。
末卡未来 update for 16 October 2023
V0.4.05 Early Access 2023.10.16 更新
Patchnotes via Steam Community
1.BUG修复
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1779762
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update