Space Worthy update for 16 October 2023

Bug Fix Patch Notes (Beta version)

Build 12448374

Main Game

  • Dirt Building parts can be properly placed now
  • Phantom door plan problem fixed
  • Tools for terrain editing have more restrictions around buildings, so you won't destroy your structures by accident.
  • Shovel is not wasting your resources, when "dump" is not possible
  • Planned structures are semi transparent now
  • Help & Tips has scrollable text, if text doesn't fit

Science Camp

  • Lot of mini fixes in "Force" and "Navigation" Courses
  • Complete list of spacewalk controls any time you spacewalk
  • When character bumps into small strucutre like gun, physics is applied to the whole structure instead of single part (no falling parts now)
  • Parts like keypad can be affected by force beam too, now
  • Equiped tool and guns no longer colllide with other physics objects in the world

