Bug Fix Patch Notes (Beta version)

Main Game
- Dirt Building parts can be properly placed now
- Phantom door plan problem fixed
- Tools for terrain editing have more restrictions around buildings, so you won't destroy your structures by accident.
- Shovel is not wasting your resources, when "dump" is not possible
- Planned structures are semi transparent now
- Help & Tips has scrollable text, if text doesn't fit
Science Camp
- Lot of mini fixes in "Force" and "Navigation" Courses
- Complete list of spacewalk controls any time you spacewalk
- When character bumps into small strucutre like gun, physics is applied to the whole structure instead of single part (no falling parts now)
- Parts like keypad can be affected by force beam too, now
- Equiped tool and guns no longer colllide with other physics objects in the world
