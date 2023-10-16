Klondike Vegas

This update is to split Klondike and Klondike Vegas into two different modes. Previously if you wanted to keep a Vegas streak going you were locked into that mode and could not swap between normal Klondike and Klondike Vegas.

Klondike Vegas has its own mode now

When playing Klondike Vegas clicking “Next Game” will instantly end the hand and open the end of level screen

Klondike Vegas has a “Cash Out” option upon ending a hand

Fresh Score option always will Cash Out on hand completion

Only positive dollar amounts will be Cash’d out

There is now a Bank to keep track of the amount you’ve cashed out

On cumulative scoring mode the amount will no longer go below the default -$52

Related to the Bank and the funds saved there, there is nothing you can use them for at the moment and will be just a way to save the money you’ve earned in game.

We might add things to spend the money on in the future but as of now it’s just for bragging rights.

What about current Klondike normal Vegas games?

It will automatically be set as the active Klondike Vegas game