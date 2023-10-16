 Skip to content

mtion studio update for 16 October 2023

Patch #13 Bug Fixes and Tweaks

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello creators!

We've squashed some bugs and added some quality-of-life tweaks.

  • Fixed an issue that can occur when entering and leaving play mode
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes occurred when loading a video
  • Updated the numbers field to allow changes through a click and drag gesture
  • Updated the loading of scenes to reduce collisions that can happen on the first load

If you haven't joined our Discord yet, please do! Your feedback is what drives us and keeps us going <3

Happy Building,

  • mtion studio team

