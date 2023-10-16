Patch #13 Bug Fixes and Tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 12448225 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello creators!

We've squashed some bugs and added some quality-of-life tweaks.

Fixed an issue that can occur when entering and leaving play mode

Fixed an issue that sometimes occurred when loading a video

Updated the numbers field to allow changes through a click and drag gesture

Updated the loading of scenes to reduce collisions that can happen on the first load

If you haven't joined our Discord yet, please do! Your feedback is what drives us and keeps us going <3

Happy Building,