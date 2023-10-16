Beary Got Some New Toys

Patch Notes 0.3.0
**
Furiends, Beary went shopping for some new toys at Pandora's Fox Toys & Games! This update introduces new weapons and weapon upgrades. We are also still attempting to balance the early game. Based on feedback we know there are some challenges with the early game of RBA. We really appreciate the community's feedback and involvement!
**
Weapons, Items and Upgrades
Overall
- Introduction of Primary and Secondary weapon upgrades. Primary upgrades largely improve weapon stats like, damage, fire rate, accuracy, and ammo capacity. Secondary weapon upgrades allow an effect to be applied to a weapon's bullet.
- Entry weapons reworked to be more likely to have 1 or 2 primary weapon upgrades.
- Entry weapons are most likely to have 0 or 1 secondary weapon upgrade.
- Power weapons reworked to be more likely to have 1 to 3 primary weapon upgrades.
- Power weapons are most likely to have 0 to 2 secondary weapon upgrades.
- Super weapons reworked to be more likely to have 2 to 3 primary weapon upgrades.
- Super weapons are most likely to have 0 to 3 secondary weapon upgrades.
- Health proove now increases weapon damage by 1 HP instead of 4%.
A Salt Rifle
- Added A salt Rifle to the game.
- For self-preservation.
- A slower firing automatic rifle that deals decent damage.
- Entry Weapon Classification.
Cannonloupe
- Added Cannonloupe to the game.
- The folks from the lab designed explosive melons and a cannon to fire them from. What will they think of next?
- After a delayed trigger pull, the cannon releases an explosive melon to deal devastating damage to enemies.
- Super Weapon Classification.
Mac 10 And Cheese
- Added Mac 10 And Cheese to the game.
- The cheese powder is a radioactive yellow color.
- A fairly fast firing but weak submachine gun.
- Entry Weapon Classification.
Glockamole
- Added Glockamole to the game.
- Avocados, salt, lime juice, onion, cilantro, and bullets.
- A fast firing automatic pistol that doesn't hinder movement!
- Power Weapon Classification.
Toaster
- Added Toaster to the game.
- From Crazy Red's Kitchen Appliance Research and Development for the Department of Homeland Defense. And it makes toast.
- A low mag fast firing rifle.
- Super Weapon Classification.
Chekhov's Gun
- Added Chekhov's Gun to the game.
- Etched into the barrel, "The Bear".
- A low mag, slower firing, high damaging pistol.
- Super Weapon Classification.
Instant Kill Secondary Upgrade
- An instant kill upgrade is now possible for select weapons.
- Instant kill gives a weapon a slight chance to completely kill an enemy regardless of health Does not work on Galaxy Masters.
- Chances of Instant kill increase with each upgrade number.
Freeze Secondary Upgrade
- A Freeze upgrade is now possible for select weapons.
- Freeze gives a weapon a chance to freeze enemy movement.
- Chances of Freeze increase with each upgrade number.
Successive Damage Secondary Upgrade
- A Successive Damage upgrade is now possible for select weapons.
- Successive Damage allows a weapon to increase its damage incrementally with every hit shot on an enemy. The damage resets after a missed shot.
Rail Gun
- Increase ammo pickup from 10 to 25.
Cap Gun
- Increased starting damage from 10 to 12.
- Increased magazine size from 3 to 4.
- Slightly decreased accuracy.
Finger Gun
- Increased damage per bullet from 3 to 4.
Hand Gun
- Increased starting damage from 5 to 6.
- Increased ammo capacity from 6 to 9.
Alien Blaster
- Slightly reduced fire rate.
- Slightly decreased accuracy.
- Now an automatic weapon.
- Decreased ammo capacity from 12 to 6.
- Reduced reload time.
Beary
- Starting health increased by a full heart.
Nav
Overall
- Radar Jam removed from dungeon rewards. If ya need jam, the shop can still spawn some.
- Reduced the starting Radar Jam required to face the first boss from 150 to 50.
- Radar Jam required to face subsequent galaxy master's increases by 50 per galaxy maxing out at 200.
- Crates are destroyed based on damage instead of number of hits.
Enemies and other NPCs
Overall
- Enemies now drop plu upon death instead of automatically depositing plu into Beary's bank account.
Mech Faction
- Slightly reduced health for all mobs.
Misc
- Numerous bug fixes.
Changed files in this update