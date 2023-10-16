The Front 1.0.4 new patch notes [revised]

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Since we have rolled back the game version yesterday, the original planned update will be carried out at this time: October 16, 2023, from 07:00 to 08:00 UTC. If we are unable to complete the maintenance within the expected time frame, the server opening time will be postponed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your support.

To provide a better gaming experience, we have implemented the following updates:

Optimizations:

Improved server connection latency.

Fixed:

Fixed some issues that were causing server crashes.

Upcoming Version Updates: