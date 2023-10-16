The Front 1.0.4 new patch notes [revised]

Since we have rolled back the game version yesterday, the original planned update will be carried out at this time: October 16, 2023, from 07:00 to 08:00 UTC. If we are unable to complete the maintenance within the expected time frame, the server opening time will be postponed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your support.
To provide a better gaming experience, we have implemented the following updates:
Optimizations:
- Improved server connection latency.
Fixed:
- Fixed some issues that were causing server crashes.
Upcoming Version Updates:
- Increased the power output of Solar Generators and Wind Generator.
- Optimized the tips for changing building variations.
- Fixed an issue where, when using a single physical machine to run multiple sets of dedicated servers, only one set of the servers was displayed in the server list.
- Fixed a collision issue with windows when they were in the open state.
Changed depots in versiontest branch