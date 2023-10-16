 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

末日校园 update for 16 October 2023

update 03

Share · View all patches · Build 12448148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Scene modification, birth point
  2. Added some items to pick up, reducing difficulty
  3. Three pieces of clothing have been added for students to use directly. The teacher's dressing change is achieved by pressing the F1F2F3 button
  4. Fixed some bugs

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2431361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link