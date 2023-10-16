- Scene modification, birth point
- Added some items to pick up, reducing difficulty
- Three pieces of clothing have been added for students to use directly. The teacher's dressing change is achieved by pressing the F1F2F3 button
- Fixed some bugs
末日校园 update for 16 October 2023
update 03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2431361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update