Patch v.1.1.195

Share · View all patches · Build 12448144 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 03:32:04 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Lampbearers,

Wrapping this intense weekend with one more patch!

After reviewing all the comments from players and content creators, we've filtered out those with constructive feedback and will begin implementing some changes in the coming days.

As a preview, this patch primarily focuses on balancing and includes a few tweaks following the process described above.

Regarding stability and optimization, we've observed significant improvements in Sentry, with an even lower percentage of people affected. It appears that your reports and our team's efforts are starting to yield results. Expect further improvements in upcoming builds.

Sentry Reporting Tool

Another crash has been resolved, thanks to player reports (keep clicking that send button!).

Fixed a crash that could occur when enemies alerted each other about the presence of the player.

AI

The "snipers" at Pilgrim Perch have had their aiming capabilities revised. They now have a high chance of missing their shots when the target is beyond 15 meters.

Balancing

After noticing that players were often disregarding status effect resistance rings and runes, we've decided to give them all a noticeable boost to make them more competitive with other types and incorporate them into some builds.

Slightly increased the second hit damage for one-handed Grand Swords' forward heavies to match it with its slightly slower animation.

Quests

Fixed an NPC corpse that was interactable before meeting the proper quest requirements.

Modified "the moving merchant" to sell 2 copies of the Slave Hunter Dagger, encouraging players to explore the dual-knives dual-wielding stance, which may be slightly overpowered and subject to potential nerfs in the future.

Others

Several throwable items have been adjusted to eliminate camera collision properties, preventing undesired "zoom-ins".

Text spilling on "Attack Power" has been resolved for several languages, including french, italian, brazilian portuguese and Spanish.

A streaming volume issue at the Fief of the Chill Curse has been resolved to prevent players from falling into the void while the map wasn't fully loaded, particularly for players like Auteru.

In Light we Walk.

_Virtual photographies in this post are courtesy of Gwyn_VP - created with the in-game 3D Photo Mode_





https://store.steampowered.com/app/1501750/Lords_of_the_Fallen/

Links:

Official Website: https://lordsofthefallen.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lotfgame

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/cigames

#DareToBelieve