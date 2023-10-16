This update solves problems related to drastic performance when walking, fps drops, Steam menu overlay, achievements in general, solving conflict problems with antivirus, game statistics and other small related problems that bothered some players, I hope you like it, I'm doing it as much as possible to make guilty me fun for everyone
Guilty Me update for 16 October 2023
V2 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
