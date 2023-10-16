 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Guilty Me update for 16 October 2023

V2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12448112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update solves problems related to drastic performance when walking, fps drops, Steam menu overlay, achievements in general, solving conflict problems with antivirus, game statistics and other small related problems that bothered some players, I hope you like it, I'm doing it as much as possible to make guilty me fun for everyone

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2476331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link