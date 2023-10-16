 Skip to content

Cozy Space 物宅空间 update for 16 October 2023

CozySpace Update v1.01.409

Build 12448102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes - October 16, 2023

This is an update for our industrial-style furniture models series!

We would like to express our gratitude to all the players for their support since the game's release. Recently, we have been working hard to develop features like multi-room functionality and free blueprints.
In the near future, we will be launching a Creative Workshop to facilitate player interaction, allowing you to share and upload models and room archives.

We believe that these new features will be available to you shortly, so we kindly ask for your patience as we prepare to roll them out. Once again, we sincerely thank you for your support and feedback！

