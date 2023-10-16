The Big Performance Patch (and more!)

Hi again everyone! Before we hit the patch notes, I just wanted to thank everyone for all of the support. When I opened the game up for a public playtest, I didn't expect to see even a tenth of this level of engagement.

You've all been so kind and patient, and the bug reports and feedback have all been awesome. I really appreciate all of you!

What I'm Working On:

Loot Stash - Probably the most requested feature. I'm really excited by the fact that you're all loving collecting the loot, and I apologize for the inventory management challenges! Hopefully this stash feature will help out

Auto-cast Skills - You'll soon be able to select which skills automatically get used

The Arcanist - She's getting there!

3rd Forest Boss

Secret Area Revamp - The hidden statues are fun, but there's a lot more coming your way

Corruption System - Part of this already exists, as some of you may have noticed, but more is coming

Endgame Infinite Scaling

Performance

This patch aims to address the late-game performance issues many of you have reported. I might throw together a blog explaining the technical side of all of this, but I'll just leave a quick summary in this post. I'm feeling confident about this one, I'm able to hit monster level 100 while maintaining 144 FPS on Inferno now, and hopefully all of you will be able to as well.

These changes do remove some of the managed memory safeguards I was relying on, so issues might crop up. Let me know if they do!

Note that these features preload a lot of data, so the game might take a few moments to boot up.

Here's what's been optimized/changed:

Fixed major FPS drops when new monsters spawn

Fixed FPS drops caused by excess memory usage during heavy combat calculations

Fixed major performance issues caused by Shrine areas, Burning Ground, and Chilled Ground

Fixed excess memory usage caused by game state checking. This was on the order of bytes, but was being called 50+ times per frame at 144 FPS. State checking now uses 0 bytes of heap space instead.

Fixed the Shopkeeper causing 40 or so disk writes when interacted with. This was particularly costly for folks with hundreds of items saved up

New Features/Changes:

Made loot drop 3-5x less frequently, depending on the situation

Made loot 20% less likely to roll additional modifiers

Made modifiers 7x more likely to be of higher tiers (tl;dr: Less loot, but better loot, especially on Inferno)

Bug Reports now include a serialized snapshot of your character. No more need to send me a zipped up save file on Discord if you're helping with a bug!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed 3 cases where the Shopkeeper could error out and end a run

Fixed an instance of item corruption in rare cases

Fixed a bug where enemies where not respecting Maximum Life modifiers

Fixed a handful of bugs around the skill tree and stat displays

Known Issues: