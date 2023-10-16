 Skip to content

Warlordocracy update for 16 October 2023

Warlordocracy Early v9.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12447987 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Put an achievement list in the main menu, in addition to Steam achieves. There are 12 so far. The screen can fit 50, so I might have to make a Page 2 later. Also: huge improvement in combat sounds. I don't know why it took me so long, but those annoying unarmed punch sounds no longer play if a weapon is equipped (also increased volume of weapon sounds). Lots of other little fixes and sound improvements.

Gonna upload a new Ch.2 alpha to Patreon later tonight: https://www.patreon.com/lcsoftware

Complete list of changes:

-New achievement list in main menu, added new achievements with icons to Steam (12 total for now).
-Annoying unarmed sound no longer plays if you you attack with a weapon, increased volume of all weapon sounds.
-Damage scripts now run after damage checks and effects, not before (so pitfighters can get knocked unconscious).
-Fixed problems with "ObjMobTarget" script command: no longer picks self, no longer resets at end of scripts.
-Fixed crash with script commands that had parameters over 999, increased wealth cap to 99999.
-New break sounds for different materials: wood, stone, metal, misc.
-New combat and creature sounds: claw, bite, miss3, etc.
-New mobiles for Ch.2: pitfighter, Asp (fight manager).
-Credits now play when you quit from main menu.
-Lots more Ch.2 dialogue (alpha on Patreon).

Changed files in this update

