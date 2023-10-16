Warlordocracy Early v9.4

Put an achievement list in the main menu, in addition to Steam achieves. There are 12 so far. The screen can fit 50, so I might have to make a Page 2 later. Also: huge improvement in combat sounds. I don't know why it took me so long, but those annoying unarmed punch sounds no longer play if a weapon is equipped (also increased volume of weapon sounds). Lots of other little fixes and sound improvements.

Gonna upload a new Ch.2 alpha to Patreon later tonight: https://www.patreon.com/lcsoftware

Complete list of changes:

-New achievement list in main menu, added new achievements with icons to Steam (12 total for now).

-Annoying unarmed sound no longer plays if you you attack with a weapon, increased volume of all weapon sounds.

-Damage scripts now run after damage checks and effects, not before (so pitfighters can get knocked unconscious).

-Fixed problems with "ObjMobTarget" script command: no longer picks self, no longer resets at end of scripts.

-Fixed crash with script commands that had parameters over 999, increased wealth cap to 99999.

-New break sounds for different materials: wood, stone, metal, misc.

-New combat and creature sounds: claw, bite, miss3, etc.

-New mobiles for Ch.2: pitfighter, Asp (fight manager).

-Credits now play when you quit from main menu.

-Lots more Ch.2 dialogue (alpha on Patreon).