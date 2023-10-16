Spell Disk 0.5.0b hotfix

Added a player image to the base mode's game over screen to visualize the equipped outfit and accessory as a temporary solution. Visualizing this can help us understand which outfits and accessories are either too powerful or underperforming, guiding us toward the right balance.

Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes freeze if the player equipped Padded Shoes artifact while equipping the Assassin outfit.

Fixed an issue where the Assassin outfit was providing twice the intended stamina for each hit. Increased the base stamina regen per hit value to mitigate the negative impact of this fix (2 -fix-> 1 -buff-> 1.5 per hit, where 10 is one green stamina bar).

Fixed the issue where the last combo of the axe attack did not have the last combo tag, which had been previously fixed but recurred due to some internal changes.

Resolved a bug that caused the player to freeze when attempting to equip a locked weapon. Now, the player will return to the idle state upon interacting with a locked weapon.

Fixed an issue where exiting to the menu while standing on slow traps gave a permanent debuff to players until the application was restarted. This interaction was fixed for some traps, but not for all types of traps that slowed down the player.