Party Animals update for 19 October 2023

Patch Notes 1.1.3.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
**Bug Fixes

**

  • Fixed an issue where double-clicking did not exit the running mode after entering it
  • Fixed an issue where the mouse rotation speed slows down as the frame rate increases
  • Fixed an issue where searching with friends alias did not work in the friend list
**Optimizations

**

  • Added Australia and South America to the server region options
  • Added camera rotation speed settings for keyboard
  • Hide voice bubbles when the in-game UI is turned off
  • Hide voice bubbles when player names are not displayed
  • Custom lobby names, on-screen text chat, and private messages now support Korean and Thai (not yet supported for player names)

Changed files in this update

