Patch Notes 1.1.3.0

**Bug Fixes
**
- Fixed an issue where double-clicking did not exit the running mode after entering it
- Fixed an issue where the mouse rotation speed slows down as the frame rate increases
- Fixed an issue where searching with friends alias did not work in the friend list
**Optimizations
**
- Added Australia and South America to the server region options
- Added camera rotation speed settings for keyboard
- Hide voice bubbles when the in-game UI is turned off
- Hide voice bubbles when player names are not displayed
- Custom lobby names, on-screen text chat, and private messages now support Korean and Thai (not yet supported for player names)
Changed files in this update