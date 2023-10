Share · View all patches · Build 12447758 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 02:09:25 UTC by Wendy

BIG OPTIMIZATION for lower PC... FPS & textures fixed

Lumen & Nanite added

New lighting system

New obstacles

Best World Record: 32,42 min by Legrekko...

Try to beat him !!!

PS: Please check update your graphic card' driver, it is very important to enjoy Lumen lighting system... DX12 for sure...