Art Update Addendum / Ultrawide Support!

I wanted to push sort of an addendum to the art update, because I found some new techniques that I’m really excited to share! The grainy look of Mortal Sin has always been somewhat controversial. I considered it essential to the style not only for the aesthetic, but for the ability to blend the colors and make the look have more cohesion / depth. However, I found a way to blend colors that is very close to how the colored grain does it, so it has opened up the option to disable grain completely for comfort. I hope that this makes the game more accessible for some players, and even if not, I’d recommend trying it out as it’s a fun new way to see the game.



The classic grainy look, utilizing RGB noise which mashes pixels together to give the appearance of more colors than there actually are.



Blended look that approximates the implied colors of above without the need for grain.

Visuals

Found a new method to blend colors that makes the game much less reliant on the grain! As such, it’s now possible to disable grain completely for people that find it uncomfortable while maintaining the colors mostly. There is also a slight performance boost when grain is disabled.

Unlit / faraway areas that would normally be pitch black, now go from a very dark gray to black gradually. Practically, this means you can see a bit farther than before.

Official Ultra-wide and 4:3 support! It’s not perfectly optimized for these layouts, but everything should be readable on the UI without getting cut off

Polished the color gradients for all color palettes to be more smooth and pronounced

Added a visuals customization tutorial to the starting area, removed the color note from the settings menu and made a tooltip for each selection instead.



The original darkness, where there is a strict threshold and everything is solid black.



The new darkness, where there is a slight ramp up that allows you to see enemies and obstacles a little bit farther. I might expose this later as a setting, but higher values will affect the aesthetic a lot so I'm applying it conservatively for now.



Also, true ultrawide support that will not cutoff UI elements.

Balance

Focused Strike correctly displays no durability consumed, and its damage is reduced from 1.5x to 1.25x.

Bug Fixes