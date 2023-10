Share · View all patches · Build 12447716 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 01:19:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone!

Just giving out a small patch here that fixes 3 Achievements of "Beat The Clown's Forest on [Insert Difficulty here]" not unlocking on some endings.

so now the achievements will unlock correctly!

Thank you for your continued support!

~SilentWraith