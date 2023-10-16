Update Notes for 0.9.5d - Dashing, Swords, & More

Although this update is a small version number change (0.9.5c -> 0.9.5d) it has a bunch of features included as well as bug fixes!

Dash Ability

Player dashing has been added to quickly get out of danger. As long as you have an item (or effect) that gives you the dash ability you'll be able to dash.

The momentum potion has been made to also give you the ability to dash while active

Hermes Cloak has been added. 5% speed boost, however, it gives you the ability to dash while equipped.

Hermes Cloak drops rarely from bats (happy grinding!)

Sword Balancing

Swords have been completely rebalanced and sped up! Swords now only hit a creature once each swing leading to stronger swords in the way the game damages the target, so don't be fooled by lower damage amounts, in some cases they may be stronger!

All the balance details are below, please let me know if I ruined the weapons and need to do more balancing! Spears will most likely be next!

Renamed Training Sword to Wooden Sword

Wooden Sword Swing Speed 300 -> 270

Steel Sword Swing Speed 340 -> 370

Steel Sword Damage 11 -> 13

Iron Sword Swing Speed 320 -> 300

Iron Sword Damage 15 -> 13

Damascus Sword Swing Speed 300 -> 270

Damascus Sword Damage 17 -> 16

Hero's Blade Knockback = 4

Wooden Sword Knockback = 4

Damascus Sword Knockback = 7

Iron Sword Knockback = 7

Steel Sword Knockback = 5

Silver Sword Knockback = 8

Bugs, Tweaks, Other