Degradation: Kyomu's Fury - 劣化：キョムの怒り update for 16 October 2023

Update Notes for 2023-10-15

Build 12447595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following changes were made:

  • Some of the enemy rays seemed to cause errors and crashes in some instances. Unecessary features were thus removed and overall implementation was revised to remove errors.
  • Memory management was updated to be more effective.
  • Rays that were not properly deactivated (potentially leading to memory leaks) are now deactivating properly.
  • Some textures were further compressed for better optimization.
  • A missing shader issue was solved.

