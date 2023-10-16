Update Notes for 2023-10-15

The following changes were made:
- Some of the enemy rays seemed to cause errors and crashes in some instances. Unecessary features were thus removed and overall implementation was revised to remove errors.
- Memory management was updated to be more effective.
- Rays that were not properly deactivated (potentially leading to memory leaks) are now deactivating properly.
- Some textures were further compressed for better optimization.
- A missing shader issue was solved.
Changed files in this update