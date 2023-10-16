Build 623 Changelog - UI3.0 RC4

Developer Note
This build is considered to be "Release Ready," in that it may have bugs, but none of them are considered to be horribly breaking. If you find a horribly breaking bug, please report it!
Changes
-
Slight Wrist themeing tweaks when media player is open
-
Various small tweaks to the Capture API in order to capture more errors that may happen in the future.
-
Added emoji language as a language option. This is a meme. I repeat. This is a meme. Thanks ChatGPT. I had a good laugh.
-
Added Dr. Suess Language. ChatGPT strikes again. I can't help it. The language memes are low effort and funny.
-
Updated UwU language to be more than just UwU. Seriously, I can't stop memeing the languages. This is the last time I promise.
I'm crossing my fingers and that promise may not be real
Fixes
-
Fixed an issue that caused Double Click Delay to not work as intended. You should now be able to open folders again. Thank me later.
-
Fixed an issue where the node bridge for the UI would start much later than intended, causing a race condition.
-
Fixed a visual issue with dropdowns in the Settings menu that made them sometimes display the wrong option on a fresh load.
-
Fixed an issue where the left controller would be sorted after the right controller in the batter widget, which just, let's be honest, looked really wrong.
Changed depots in privatebeta branch