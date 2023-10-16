Build 623 Changelog - UI3.0 RC4

Updated UwU language to be more than just UwU. Seriously, I can't stop memeing the languages. This is the last time I promise. I'm crossing my fingers and that promise may not be real

Added Dr. Suess Language. ChatGPT strikes again. I can't help it. The language memes are low effort and funny.

Added emoji language as a language option. This is a meme. I repeat. This is a meme. Thanks ChatGPT. I had a good laugh.

Various small tweaks to the Capture API in order to capture more errors that may happen in the future.

Fixed an issue that caused Double Click Delay to not work as intended. You should now be able to open folders again. Thank me later.

Fixed an issue where the node bridge for the UI would start much later than intended, causing a race condition.

Fixed a visual issue with dropdowns in the Settings menu that made them sometimes display the wrong option on a fresh load.