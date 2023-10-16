 Skip to content

Girl UP update for 16 October 2023

Only Up Girl: RANKING Lite

Share · View all patches · Build 12447563 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
In this update a temporary Ranking is incorporated
You have to press the RED Button when you want to participate

Only UP Girl, waiting for you

