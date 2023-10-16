Feel, speed and stability improvements

Hello all,

Most people following Kodons development (mostly on Discord) know what we've been doing since June - working hard day and night to stabilize and finalize the new GPU engine.

Recently, we've getting consistent feedback from testers that the code has had significant speed and stability improvements, and we see from statistics that the tool is used more frequently by more users. The build connected to this announcement summarizes that quite well. For us, it is all about our users experience of flow and feel and enjoyment of creating.

Obviously, our work is not done. Core features still remain, and many bugs will be discovered. But we believe Kodon is a tool you can both try and use. It is very close to meeting the standards you and we expect from it.

Hopefully you guys will test this versionout, cheer for us and follow us in the coming period.

Come to our Discord (https :// discord.gg / 9NB8Kzz7) if something doesn't work, and we fill follow you up and figure it out! If we can crack your bugs, it is helpful for us, you and everyone else.