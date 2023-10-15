 Skip to content

E3pdr update for 15 October 2023

New version 2.0 - Many improvements and features

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a super update, but because I considered it too big, I renamed it to 2.0, a redo from scratch, This new version has a new inventory, Buying and selling items in the new store, new easter eggs, photo album of easter eggs, new animations among many other improvements and features

