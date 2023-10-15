Update to version: Early Access 2.1!

Hi, Captains of Fortune!

To bring you the best possible version of the game, I'm also working on Saturday and Sunday! Only for you! ... that's not true, I've been doing it for 4 years, unfortunately :D

CHANGES IN EARLY ACCESS 2.1:

The duration of status effects now varies depending on whether the victim is a mercenary or an enemy.

Status effects on mercenaries generally have a shorter duration.

This is particularly important when it comes to freezing, where the duration is even halved!

The snow map has been revised from a graphical point of view (not the colliders), as there were several errors in the sprites.

The next to be corrected will be the one in the plain and, finally, the one in the desert.

Subsequently, the new maps with the missing biomes will begin to be added little by little.

Fixed a problem with some enemies that prevented them from causing damage to our good mercenaries:

Fungal monster

Rat Druid

Rat necromancer

Mind flayer

Flying brain

Yetis

Attic whisperer

Medium fire element

The damage of the following enemies has been lowered:

Rat Druid

Rat necromancer

Mind flayer

Flying brain

Complete shield rebalancing.

Fixed the bug that did not make the background visible when opening Formation mode.

Fixed some incorrect ways of displaying item info.

Added the duration parameter in the item info, which is very useful, for example, for potions.

In the next update I will focus on improving the healing system, as, rightly, many of you are complaining about the "cumbersomeness" with which it is possible to heal mercenaries.

Just to tell you something in advance, I plan to implement a self-healing system (which can be deactivated individually) and magical healing.

If you have any good ideas about it, this is the perfect time to shoot it on the track!

Have a nice week, and see you next update! :)