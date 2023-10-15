 Skip to content

Mercenaries of the Kingdom update for 15 October 2023

Update to version: Early Access 2.1!

Share · View all patches · Build 12447178 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, Captains of Fortune!

To bring you the best possible version of the game, I'm also working on Saturday and Sunday! Only for you! ... that's not true, I've been doing it for 4 years, unfortunately :D

CHANGES IN EARLY ACCESS 2.1:

  • The duration of status effects now varies depending on whether the victim is a mercenary or an enemy.
    Status effects on mercenaries generally have a shorter duration.
    This is particularly important when it comes to freezing, where the duration is even halved!

  • The snow map has been revised from a graphical point of view (not the colliders), as there were several errors in the sprites.
    The next to be corrected will be the one in the plain and, finally, the one in the desert.
    Subsequently, the new maps with the missing biomes will begin to be added little by little.

  • Fixed a problem with some enemies that prevented them from causing damage to our good mercenaries:
    Fungal monster
    Rat Druid
    Rat necromancer
    Mind flayer
    Flying brain
    Yetis
    Attic whisperer
    Medium fire element

  • The damage of the following enemies has been lowered:
    Rat Druid
    Rat necromancer
    Mind flayer
    Flying brain

  • Complete shield rebalancing.

  • Fixed the bug that did not make the background visible when opening Formation mode.

  • Fixed some incorrect ways of displaying item info.

  • Added the duration parameter in the item info, which is very useful, for example, for potions.

NEXT UPDATE:

In the next update I will focus on improving the healing system, as, rightly, many of you are complaining about the "cumbersomeness" with which it is possible to heal mercenaries.
Just to tell you something in advance, I plan to implement a self-healing system (which can be deactivated individually) and magical healing.
If you have any good ideas about it, this is the perfect time to shoot it on the track!

Have a nice week, and see you next update! :)

