Harvest Island update for 15 October 2023

Inventory bug + Farm Bug Build V1.26

Build V1.26

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed Butcher Requirement Bug
-Fixed giving logs to father bug
-fixed a misspelling
-fixed god statue prays day/night/morning/afternoon
-Fixed Tree Farm bug (If you use a shovel when it's still a seedling, you won't be able to plant - If you do this, you'll need to start a new game)
-Fixed Inventory bug. Problems with 50k bless item registering as an item instead of key item as well as crafting oven and kitchen during late game.

