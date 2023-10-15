Inventory bug + Farm Bug Build V1.26

-Fixed Butcher Requirement Bug

-Fixed giving logs to father bug

-fixed a misspelling

-fixed god statue prays day/night/morning/afternoon

-Fixed Tree Farm bug (If you use a shovel when it's still a seedling, you won't be able to plant - If you do this, you'll need to start a new game)

-Fixed Inventory bug. Problems with 50k bless item registering as an item instead of key item as well as crafting oven and kitchen during late game.