-Fixed Butcher Requirement Bug
-Fixed giving logs to father bug
-fixed a misspelling
-fixed god statue prays day/night/morning/afternoon
-Fixed Tree Farm bug (If you use a shovel when it's still a seedling, you won't be able to plant - If you do this, you'll need to start a new game)
-Fixed Inventory bug. Problems with 50k bless item registering as an item instead of key item as well as crafting oven and kitchen during late game.
Harvest Island update for 15 October 2023
Inventory bug + Farm Bug Build V1.26
