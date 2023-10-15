 Skip to content

StarMade update for 15 October 2023

StarMade v0.203.157 - Bug Fixes Round 2

Last edited by Wendy

API Changelog:

  • Deprecated old API hooks for block damage and destruction.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a salvage beam exploit.
  • Fixed new block damage API hook not applying to missiles.
  • Fixed mod error window potentially being larger than the monitor screen.

