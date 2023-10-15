 Skip to content

Operation: Pinkeye update for 15 October 2023

Update 2.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12447054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Fixed barriers on level 2
  • In-game options menus now reflect config.cfg
  • Fixed translation issues
  • Fixed "fade screen" in level 2
  • Left hand no longer shows when not in dual-wield

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1619821 Depot 1619821
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1619822 Depot 1619822
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1619823 Depot 1619823
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1619824 Depot 1619824
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1619825 Depot 1619825
