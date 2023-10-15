Update 2.1.3

Changelog
- Fixed barriers on level 2
- In-game options menus now reflect config.cfg
- Fixed translation issues
- Fixed "fade screen" in level 2
- Left hand no longer shows when not in dual-wield
