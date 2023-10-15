 Skip to content

My Dad Left Me update for 15 October 2023

v3.0.1 Update released

Build 12447044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

An update to this game has been released.

Patch notes
  • Added another name to the Wall of Fame for hard mode
  • Finally added a health bar to the dad boss
  • Updated the file size from 3.5 GB to around 814 MB

Changed files in this update

