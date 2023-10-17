0.19 is Live

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
What is new in 0.19:
- New Campaign mode
- Updated lab environment with Trophies
- Updated classic mode for user builds only
- New alternative mode for disconnecting blocks
- Transparent materials
- New blocks (1x2 side stud, lower 2x2 slope, windmill, 2x1 and 4x1 high blocks, 2x4 flat)
- Ability to pour blocks from the box
- Rotate build around all axes when making a box
- Updated workbench with toggles for quick access
- align fingers after disconnect
- Remove automatic hand pose for buttons
- Variable delay with duplicator clear button
- Googly eyes move faster
Minor Features:
- Fix Endless mode issues, stickers, emissive materials, flower block, flag block, etc...
- User can no longer move baseplate or endless build
- Updated weightless mode
- Fix transition for some materials
