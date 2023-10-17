 Skip to content

Blockworks update for 17 October 2023

0.19 is Live

Share · View all patches · Build 12446959 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What is new in 0.19:

  • New Campaign mode
  • Updated lab environment with Trophies
  • Updated classic mode for user builds only
  • New alternative mode for disconnecting blocks
  • Transparent materials
  • New blocks (1x2 side stud, lower 2x2 slope, windmill, 2x1 and 4x1 high blocks, 2x4 flat)
  • Ability to pour blocks from the box
  • Rotate build around all axes when making a box
  • Updated workbench with toggles for quick access
  • align fingers after disconnect
  • Remove automatic hand pose for buttons
  • Variable delay with duplicator clear button
  • Googly eyes move faster
Minor Features:
  • Fix Endless mode issues, stickers, emissive materials, flower block, flag block, etc...
  • User can no longer move baseplate or endless build
  • Updated weightless mode
  • Fix transition for some materials

