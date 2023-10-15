 Skip to content

SailSim update for 15 October 2023

Stability Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update addresses some stability issues, optimization and general tidying up of the logic.

After the Group Sailing Event i fixed few minor glitches and went through the whole game fixing few things here and there.

Changed files in this update

