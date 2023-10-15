 Skip to content

Tankitos update for 15 October 2023

Small update

Hi tankists,
I've just fixed some issues and added one feature.

Let's see changes:

Fixed:

  • Bot behiaviour
  • In game menu option (controls section wasn't complete)

Added:

  • Invite friends feature

