Small bugfix

Fixes:
Fixed level 2 code to a correct code
Fixed ending doors opening in level 6
Removed lamps from level 1 that made fps drop on some players
Fixed the bug where you could duplicate items by dropping them
Changes and additions:
Added more chests to level 3, 9 and 10
Added a list that shows alive players and their stats
Made the line in level 8 larger and changed it position to a easier spot
Made the note on level 8 more specific
Made moving platforms larger and slower in level 7
Made propels slower in level 7
Made jump before last ladder easier
Added a delay for smiler spawners in level 6
Added a alarm silencer to the last room in level 2
Changed item name Almond milk to Almond water like it is in the description
