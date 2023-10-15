Small bugfix

Fixes:

Fixed level 2 code to a correct code

Fixed ending doors opening in level 6

Removed lamps from level 1 that made fps drop on some players

Fixed the bug where you could duplicate items by dropping them

Changes and additions:

Added more chests to level 3, 9 and 10

Added a list that shows alive players and their stats

Made the line in level 8 larger and changed it position to a easier spot

Made the note on level 8 more specific

Made moving platforms larger and slower in level 7

Made propels slower in level 7

Made jump before last ladder easier

Added a delay for smiler spawners in level 6

Added a alarm silencer to the last room in level 2

Changed item name Almond milk to Almond water like it is in the description