Prison Colony: A Convict's Tale update for 15 October 2023

Version 1.0.3 improves German translation and adds new terrain textures

Build 12446827

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.3 is online now with the following changes:

  • Mission texts also available in German
  • New savegames may use additional terrain textures (old savegames keep the default texture)
  • UI tweaks

