CONSORTIUM VR BETA v0.1.33

IMPROVEMENTS:

-Major improvements to lighting and graphics on Quest (2/3) and PCVR builds running in non-dynamic light mode.

general roughness, carpet, specularity pass on the entire Zenlil interior.

GPU generated lightmap polish pass on entire Zenlil interior

-All conversations that can occur in the brig near the end now have newly polished and completed choreography.

-A big percentage of the scenes that can take place in the Barracks near the end have received a major choreography polish pass. Developing…

-Intro connection sequence visual and sound polish, Developing...

[Service note: Non-dynamic looks better than dynamic mode at this time. And it is much more performant. To check out the new lightmapped graphics, go to the "Performance" options and make sure Dynamic Lights are turned OFF.]