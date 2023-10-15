CONSORTIUM Remastered BETA Playtest v0.1.33 Release Notes

IMPROVEMENTS:

-Major improvements to lighting and graphics when running in non-dynamic light mode.

GPU generated lightmap polish pass on entire Zenlil interior

general roughness, carpet, specularity pass on the entire Zenlil interior (for all lighting modes)

-All conversations that can occur in the brig near the end now have newly polished and completed choreography.

-A big percentage of the scenes that can take place in the Barracks near the end have received a major choreography polish pass. Developing…

-Intro connection sequence visual and sound polish. Developing...

[Service note: To see the newly updated lightmapped mode, make sure you turn OFF dynamic lights in the "Performance" options menu. We think that turning dynamic lights OFF (but with everything else turned on) results in the best-looking experience overall, currently]