The German translation version was not translating correctly after restarting the game. This problem has now been solved.
The horse collision has been revised to prevent the horse from getting stuck in certain rocks.
Fixed the problem of rocks and grasses appearing too quickly and too closely to the ground, and are now displayed more progressively.
Cloud shadows added to Minerva and Pluto levels.
Corrected ambient light in some areas of the Minerva level.
Reliefs The time of the Lemures update for 15 October 2023
Patch 1.0.01
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Reliefs Mac64 Depot 821184
