Reliefs The time of the Lemures update for 15 October 2023

Patch 1.0.01

  • The German translation version was not translating correctly after restarting the game. This problem has now been solved.

  • The horse collision has been revised to prevent the horse from getting stuck in certain rocks.

  • Fixed the problem of rocks and grasses appearing too quickly and too closely to the ground, and are now displayed more progressively.

  • Cloud shadows added to Minerva and Pluto levels.

  • Corrected ambient light in some areas of the Minerva level.

