Demon Runner - The Forsaken update for 15 October 2023

NOW MADE WITH THE UNREAL ENGINE

Share · View all patches · Build 12446757 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:

  1. Game was ported from Unity to Unreal Engine v5.1
  2. Game has way better graphics and hazards are a bit more fair.
  3. Game difficulties still exist but no longer modify the levels. The difficulty setting will only change damage done to player and spinning wheels in each level.
  4. Game no longer supports full controller support (Update in the future for full controller support).
  5. Game no longer supports multiple languages (Update in the future for multiple languages).
  6. Game now supports multiple options to change audio and video settings.

Changed files in this update

Demon Runner - The Forsaken Depot 1.1 Depot 1777134
  • Loading history…
