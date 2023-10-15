NOW MADE WITH THE UNREAL ENGINE

Updates:
- Game was ported from Unity to Unreal Engine v5.1
- Game has way better graphics and hazards are a bit more fair.
- Game difficulties still exist but no longer modify the levels. The difficulty setting will only change damage done to player and spinning wheels in each level.
- Game no longer supports full controller support (Update in the future for full controller support).
- Game no longer supports multiple languages (Update in the future for multiple languages).
- Game now supports multiple options to change audio and video settings.
Changed files in this update