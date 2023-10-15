 Skip to content

Casino Resort Tower update for 15 October 2023

[GAME PATCH] v0.7FD

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXED:

  • Resolved the issue of the patrol route staying in the room's list after deletion and preventing the game from saving.
  • Fixed the issue of employees using the locker room without the policy change.
  • Addressed the issue of the game occasionally crashing if a maintenance officer was assigned to a route with no rooms while they were working.
  • Resolved the problem of maintenance officers ceasing work if the patrol route to which they were assigned had a room with no items.

CHANGED:

  • The trash carry capacity of the janitors has been increased from 15 to 30.
  • The number of delivery persons spawning now increases based on the available storage shelves and fridges.

Changed files in this update

