[GAME PATCH] v0.7FD

FIXED:
- Resolved the issue of the patrol route staying in the room's list after deletion and preventing the game from saving.
- Fixed the issue of employees using the locker room without the policy change.
- Addressed the issue of the game occasionally crashing if a maintenance officer was assigned to a route with no rooms while they were working.
- Resolved the problem of maintenance officers ceasing work if the patrol route to which they were assigned had a room with no items.
CHANGED:
- The trash carry capacity of the janitors has been increased from 15 to 30.
- The number of delivery persons spawning now increases based on the available storage shelves and fridges.
Changed files in this update