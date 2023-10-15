 Skip to content

Woodfel update for 15 October 2023

Woodfel 1.03 Update Patch Notes

Hi folks,

Another small but important update for Woodfel today! I've added a shortcut key for quick inventory transfer, and improved some networking of inventory item moves.

You can now ctrl-click to instant transfer items from your personal inventory to a world inventory and vice-versa. There is a new key define so if ctrl doesn't work for you, you can change it to something else.

This was a long-requested feature which makes inventory management a bit nicer.

Enjoy! :D

