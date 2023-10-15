Update Infromation:

The next update is now up and running. This update will include the following:

Spells and skills assigned to a quick slot can now be cast by pressing the corresponding key. You will no longer need to click the icon to cast the skill or spell, although this option is still available.

When a skill is on cooldown, the icon will now be grayed out, providing a visual indication that the skill is on cooldown. This eliminates the need to hover the mouse over the skill to check if it's on cooldown.

Small corrections have been made to the colliders of some houses to ensure that players can't get stuck.

A fault in the Gobbling Cave has been corrected, which caused some enemies to be wrongly activated when standing in the dead end of the cave.

The tutorial has been updated to include the new features.

info text for the skill "Double Healing" has been corrected.

An auto-loot function has been added, allowing you to loot enemies within range with the press of a button (default key X, but can be changed in the controls menu, like the other keys). This function only works on enemies and cannot be used to open chests and other types of loot objects.