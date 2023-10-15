Progress Report | 13/10/2023

Over the past few weeks we've made a lot of progress throughout the game, to recap, here is a short overview of the changes as of the current patch:-

Multiplayer: Work Races

In the mode, you must collect and put away as many crates as possible into your designated warehouse.

Pickups are present within the mode with an exclusive addition: the "Max Fork Speed" pickup. When activated, your fork will lift objects at the fastest rate, for 60 seconds. Player warehouses also feature a functional door.. as although not advised, players are now able to get off their forklift.

To try out the mode, either join a game or host your own through Play -> Race Settings - select 'Work Race' and then choose any of the "Work" maps from the map selection option and host the game by selecting Play -> Multiplayer -> Host!

Oil Spills can now be avoided through the use of Boosts

To help with balancing of the game, the effect of Oil Spills can now be countered by using Boosts. Oil Spills are now cleared after 60 seconds have passed.

Items around the tracks were also adjusted - each pickup has the chance of giving players 1 or 2 of any of the available pickups in the current event. "Crates" were also added to the roster which allow for players to throw crates at nearby opponents.

New characters

Countdown to next event now begins after the 3rd player crosses the line.

Singleplayer : AI spawning moved to the beginning of the game.

Singleplayer : Several fixes for AI, notably when resetting to track.

Benchmark button has been renamed to 'Auto-Apply' - pressing this button will test your hardware and determine the best overall settings, apply & save them.

Several performance fixes for both platforms.

Hotfix for rare crash when calculating race positions.

Hotfix for getting out of bounds in Warehouse #2

Fixes with countdown announcer sync & handling tweaks and changes based on feedback.

Please note that some content is still subject to change, including map content and functionality.

We appreciate all of the support and feedback given throughout the Early Access period and have more changes incoming and planned for the near future and over the holiday period and thank you for your participation!