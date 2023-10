Share · View all patches · Build 12446535 · Last edited 15 October 2023 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy

This is an experimental update that comes with major optimizations - framerate will be smoother and loading times a lot shorter.

Aside from that and a few bugfixes, VIVIDCORE/ending cutscenes and credits are now skippable.

Please report any problems you might encounter. In case of major ones (and for modding purposes), 1.2.0 has been made available on a separate branch if you want to roll back.

Thanks for playing, hope you enjoy!