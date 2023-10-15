 Skip to content

Only Fortress update for 15 October 2023

Patch For September 15th

Patch For September 15th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Refactor game tutorial to be more user friendly.
  • Patch a bug where newly joined guild member resources could be taken by guild friends.
  • Introduce more guild raid bosses.

