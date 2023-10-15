A delightful surprise awaits you today as we unveil an unexpected update. This release not only addresses a pesky bug that had been impeding the smooth flow of the game during standard attacks but also introduces two fantastic new weapons into the mix.

Our newest addition, the "Morningstar," is more than just an item; it's a token of our appreciation for the vibrant Discord community that enriches our gaming world. To claim this striking weapon, simply head to the trophy room and enter the exclusive code Found in the Discord server. The Morningstar is a symbol of unity and a testament to your support, and we can't wait for you to wield it.

Now, for those dedicated players who took the time to report bugs and help us refine our gaming experience, we have a special treat—the "Rapier." This elegant weapon is reserved for the diligent souls who made the game better by sharing their valuable feedback. If you fall into this esteemed group, please send me a direct message, and we'll ensure the Rapier finds its way into your capable hands.

We thank you for being an integral part of our gaming journey and look forward to sharing this new chapter with you. Happy gaming!