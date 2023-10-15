Version 0.5.0. Preview 5

Hello ghost hunters,

Unfortunately, yesterday's update contained unexpected and unexpected bugs that we really wanted to fix, so we have now released a new bug fix for the alpha_closed branch. That's why we didn't continue working on the work announced in the last post and fixed the bug fixes first. The following changes are now published in the alpha_closed branch:

Added

New event objects.

Bugfix

EMF Reader can be picked up again by the player.

The flashlight can be picked up again by the player.

The correct resolution is now loaded when starting the level.

The correct motion blur setting is loaded in the level.

If there are no more unexpected bugs, we will now continue to work on our development plan and continue working on the announced features.

Please note that we also have a Discord server. We are currently still a very small group and we would be happy to get in touch with you. We would be happy to write to you about The Ghost and keep you updated live on how we are progressing with the project. We would be happy to answer your questions or collect your ideas about what you would like to see in the project.

Our Discord - Server Link.

Please note that we only support English and German support.

We look forward to your contact.

Your MS Games and Software